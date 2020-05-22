Kelly Ripa Shares Rare Photo With Son Michael Consuelos To Celebrate His Graduation From NYU

Kelly Ripa’s son, Michael Consuelos, is officially a college graduate. The mother of three took to Instagram last night to celebrate Michael’s graduation from the prestigious New York University.

While it was not the celebration that most students had dreamed of due to the novel coronavirus and social distancing restrictions, Kelly still wanted to make sure that Michael got the praise that he deserved on his special day. The talk show host shared a series of photos and a sweet caption for the occasion and added a set of purple heart emoji to commemorate the school’s colors.

The first photo in the deck captured Kelly and Michael together with Mark Consuelos. Behind them was a large flower arrangement with vibrant orange, yellow, and red roses.

The trio were all smiles for the shot, and Michael stood in the middle of his parents, wrapping his arms around them. The college scholar fittingly wore a black graduation cap with purple tassels and a gray graphic T-shirt with “NYU School of the Arts” written across his chest in bold black-and-white letters.

Kelly opted for a button-down top with a white-and-blue pattern that gave off a tropical vibe. She slicked her hair back in a low ponytail and wore a subtle application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, and a nude lip.

Mark posed on the other side of his son and went casual in a black polo.

The remaining photos in the deck included a mix of family shots and different images of Michael as a kid.

The upload was added to Ripa’s feed last night, and it’s already proved to be popular with her 2.8 million fans. The photo has amassed over 244,000 likes and well over 4,300 comments. Some Instagrammers were quick to wish Michael congratulations while many others flooded the section with emoji.

“Congratulations, Michael!! What a tremendous accomplishment!! You are going to change the world for the better! Congratulations Kelly & Mark!!” one follower commented.

“Congrats Michael!!! You have many talents, and running is definitely one of them. Very proud, keep crushing it!” a second Instagram user added.

“What? How is this possible. Time flies. What a great accomplishment!!!” one more added.

In the recent post, Kelly did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she and her family have reportedly been locked down in the Bahamas. It was reported that the family of five had been vacationing in the Caribbean when social distancing measures were put into place. Kelly has been filming new episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan and riding out the pandemic in the popular vacation spot before returning home to New York City.