Brazilian Makeup Artist Transforms Into Jamie Fraser From ‘Outlander’ For Her Instagram Followers

Leticia Gomes entertained her followers with a recent transformation in Jamie Fraser from 'Outlander.'

A Brazilian makeup artist recently amazed her 2.5 million Instagram followers with her realistic transformation into Sam Heughan’s interpretation of Jamie Fraser in Starz’s Outlander.

According to the Daily Record, Leticia Gomes took her inspiration from the fact that many people had already compared her to Jamie’s daughter, Brianna, who is played by Sophie Skelton in the TV series. She also stated that it was a way in which she could finally make Jamie her own.

“I started watching Outlander and now I’m addicted to the series,” she said.

“I found a way to have a Jamie Fraser to call mine.”

In the clip posted to her Instagram account, Leticia showed the transformation from start to finish. Starting off makeup-free, Leticia is wearing a blue shirt underneath a brown tartan jacket. Applying coverup to her eyebrows and a foundation better suited to Sam Heughan’s complexion, she then penciled in new eyebrows.

The Instagram sensation then started working on her highlighting. She applied shadow to the insides of her eyes, the base of her nose, and on her cheeks.

Leticia then started to work on Jamie’s facial hair. Adding a slight mustache on her upper lip and some further stubble on her chin, the makeup artist concentrated on the final highlighting and those little touches that made her resemblance to Jamie perfect.

At first, it is hard to see the connection between Leticia and Jamie. However, over time and during the timelapse video, it soon becomes apparent. When she finally ducked her head down and returned into the shot in a wig and costume befitting of the Scottish Highlander, the similarity is nearly exact.

The transformation clip has been shared multiple times by her followers. In addition, less than a day from posting, the video has been liked 846,000 times and has received more than 12,000 comments.

Along with her recent metamorphosis into Jamie Fraser, Leticia has also done some other TV transformations, including Will (Noah Schnapp) from Stranger Things and Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead. She has also changed into multiple singers including Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Justin Bieber.

Fans of Outlander are in for a serious drought in relation to the gap between the recent Season 5 finale and the premiere of Season 6. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, filming was set to commence two weeks ago for the next season. However, thanks to social distancing rules in place due to the current coronavirus pandemic, this did not occur. As with other networks, Starz will have to wait until these regulations are lessened before filming can commence.