Donald Trump ‘Threatened To Harm The Citizens Of Nevada And Michigan’ Claims Former Presidential Speechwriter

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted about Nevada and Michigan sending what he called illegal absentee ballots to registered voters in both states, and he suggested that he might be able to hold up funds to both states. Shortly after the tweets, a former presidential speechwriter spoke out on Twitter about what he felt Trump was doing with the tweets.

“Let’s frame this the right way: Donald Trump has threatened to harm the citizens of Nevada and Michigan because their elected officials are making it easier for them to vote,” tweeted Jon Favreau, former Director of Speechwriting for President Barack Obama, and American political commentator. “And how many elected Republicans will defend the citizens of Michigan and Nevada from the President’s threat today? Rhetorical question, of course. Vote them all out,” Favreau continued in the thread.

The Inquisitr reported that the President accused Nevada of sending out mail-in ballots as part of an effort to cheat or commit election fraud. Plus, Trump also tweeted something similar about Michigan’s Secretary of State, whom he called “rogue.” Several U.S. states allow absentee, mail-in voting, and many also plan to expand that option amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Before and after comparison of a dam failure in Michigan. (Edenville Dam on Wixom Lake). After image: Facebook from video by Ryan Kaleto. Before image: Google Earth. pic.twitter.com/I5MAo7sIAO — Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) May 19, 2020

The President’s tweets about withholding aid to Michigan are especially upsetting to some people who live in the state because of the catastrophic flooding the state is experiencing right now. CNBC reported that the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam failures had forced thousands of citizens to evacuate their homes. Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmore declared a state of emergency, and she warned that downtown Midland could be under as much as 9 feet of water soon. The evacuation efforts are more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic as evacuees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive at shelters.

One Twitter user from Michigan replied too Favreau’s tweets, indicating how angry he is over Trump’s tweets while Michigan struggles with the flooding catastrophe.

“Mid-Michigan, a large Trump voting area, is already in major trouble right now with the two confirmed dam failures (3rd unconfirmed). He is withholding aid to these people because the SOS will send absentee APPLICATIONS to every registered voter… this is insane.”

Favreau’s tweet received nearly 48,000 “likes” and 13,500 retweets as well as hundreds of comments from people in both states as well as other states who said they intend to vote by mail in the upcoming elections this year due to the pandemic. Many also pointed out that Trump also voted with an absentee ballot in Florida’s elections.