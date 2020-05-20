Mary-Kate Olsen & Pierre Oliver Sarkozy’s Lifestyle Differences Caused Marital Rifts

Personality differences between Mary-Kate Olsen and Pierre Oliver Sarkozy are the cause of the couple’s impending divorce, People reported on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Olsen, 33, filed for divorce from Sarkozy, 50, back in April after just four years of marriage. The outlet reported that the couple disagreed over whether or not to have children. The fashion designing twin wanted to have children while Sarkozy did not. The French banker is already father to two adult children with his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard.

While being a mother wasn’t always on Olsen’s mind, things have changed, and now she wants to start a family.

“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her,” a source told the magazine.

Olsen knew of Sarkozy’s stance on having kids but believed her husband would “budge” after some time. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

It wasn’t merely the decision to have children that reportedly caused a rift in the marriage. The couple’s personality differences also came into play.

Olsen, an introvert, is much more likely to stay home than Sarkozy. The fashion designer would prefer to be “quiet and alone” would much prefer “small gatherings with select people.” Her husband, a “party boy, and big spender,” is more into the social scene. The differences in socializing became too much, and the couple rarely spent time together.

The businessman wanted to spend more time with his wife, who was busy running two successful clothing lines, The Row and Elizabeth and James. These fashion ventures have earned Olsen and her twin sister, Ashley, millions of dollars, as well as serious accolades. The Olsen twins have won three CFDA awards.

“She’s super career-focused, and he’s very French and wanted her to be more available. You can’t control a girl who has been on the billionaire track since her 20s,” a source told People on May 14.

Olsen initially filed for divorce privately on April 17 since the courts were closed due to the current pandemic. Sarkozy terminated the lease of the couple’s New York City apartment after the divorce papers were drawn.

The former Full House actress became concerned that she would be unable to move out of her home and collect her belongings before the May 18 lease deadline. To protect her belongings, Olsen filed an emergency petition to finalize the divorce on May 13. The courts later denied it.

The former couple was married in a small ceremony in Manhattan in 2015, after dating for approximately three years. They first began dating in 2012, and Sarkozy proposed in 2014.