Lala Kent Cuddles With Fiance Randall Emmett’s Daughter One Month After Postponing Her Wedding

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shares a sweet photo with her future stepdaughter.

Lala Kent posted a sweet stepmom pic with her fiancée Randall Emmett’s youngest daughter. The Vanderpump Rules star, who was forced to postpone her April 18 wedding to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker due to the coronavirus pandemic, was in protective stepmom mode in a new photo posted to Instagram.

In the sweet social media share, the 29-year-old Bravo star cuddled her future stepdaughter as they lounged by the pool in their swimsuits. Lala’s hand was placed sweetly on the child’s forehead as she held her tightly while cuddling on an outdoor sofa.

Lala captioned the pic with a simple heart, and fans responded with a lot of love for the gorgeous “bonus mom.”

“Aww, love that you treat Randall’s children as your own!” one fan wrote. “Stepmother and stepchild relationships can be so amazing!”

“It is great that you have developed such a good relationship with the girls and their mother, beautiful!!” another wrote to Lala.

“Love how protective you look in this picture and she feels it. Lucky little girls to have 2 loving Moms,” another added,

“Look at you momma figure,” a fourth follower wrote to Lala. “You have become so much of a blessing over the last 5 years in your conquering of the drinking battle. Your maturation is commendable and on to the next stage of life!!!!”

Even fellow Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder’smom, Dana Schroeder, chimed in on the snuggly photo as she called Lala’s mom love “so sweet.”

While Lala and Randall have postponed their wedding until at least July, the Bravo beauty has been acting as a stepmom to her fiancee’s daughters, London and Rylee, for years. Lala also recently made amends with the girls’ mother, Ambyr Childers. Randall’s ex-wife previously warned Lala that until she’s “officially” the girls’ stepmother, she was to “refrain from posting” pics of her daughters on social media, according to People.

Lala doesn’t share a lot of family photos to her social media pages, but when she does, fans always comment on her sweet relationship with Randall’s daughters. In January, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder posted a happy family photo to Instagram as she posed with her future husband and the girls at the beach.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via YouTube), Lala admitted that it’s “so fun” being a stepmom because she doesn’t have to take on the main parenting role and can have more carefree time with the girls.

“Randall and [Ambyr] do such a great job of raising them so I let them handle that part,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “And then I’m the one who’s like, ‘Here, have some lip gloss. You want to do fake nails?'”