‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Marital Woes For Franco & Elizabeth

While Franco and Elizabeth scenes have been few and far between lately, this week on General Hospital will bring this fan favorite couple back on screen. However, not everything is all blissful these days for them. There is tension in the air between them and spoilers tease that it may cause even more trouble for this couple.

Ever since Franco mentioned Liz not being a “real artist,” she has been bothered by that. Just that one insensitive remark has caused an uproar in her heart. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central tease that Franco will be feeling uneasy the week of May 18. That could be because his wife is giving him the cold shoulder over what he said. It seems to have struck a nerve with her and now she can’t seem to forget it.

Art is one common link that the two share, however, they have a little different way of expressing themselves. Franco is a professional artist who is well-known for his dramatic portraits. His dark past had previously given him a twist on his art work and many people loved it. Now his paintings are a little more on the lighter side, but he told her that he wants to go back to his dark side in order to sell his paintings for more money.

Elizabeth knows Franco is being taken advantage of, West Coast. Should she look the other way for the sake of their financial situation?

Liz is also a very talented artist, but she hasn’t picked up a paint brush in quite a while. She also doesn’t paint for money either. The couple is apparently having money troubles and Franco doesn’t feel like Liz understands his view as a true artist when it comes to selling his art work. That has driven a wedge between them.

It appears that Nik and Ava’s plan is working. Each of them are out to cause some strife in the “Friz” household. They are trying to manipulate them into drawing closer to their own spouses. It’s game they are playing and Liz and Franco are caught in the middle of it.

Co-Head Writer Dan O’Connor told the print version of Soap Opera Digest that their tension will soon “come to a head.” He said that it could either make or break their marriage. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Liz and Franco will figure out what Ava and Nik are doing and that may just open their eyes quickly.

Earlier this month, Nikolas ran into Liz at GH right after her argument with Franco. She was upset, but Liz also took the time to give her longtime friend some advice on his marriage to Ava and his son Spencer. Nik is also a comfort to Liz and has been for many years, despite all that he has done that she hasn’t approved of. Ava is hoping that they grow even closer as part of their little game.