Redskins’ Cody Latimer Arrested On Firearm, Assault Charges

New Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested in Colorado on five different counts on Saturday according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office said he was later released after paying a $25,000 bond.

Deputies reportedly responded to a “shots fired” call around Midnight on Saturday night. After gaining entry into an apartment, officers detained three people and then arrested Latimer. While no injuries were reported, the Sheriff’s Office reportedly charged the receiver with three felonies (assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm) and two misdemeanors (prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment).

Contacted for a comment, the Redskins told Bergman they were aware Latimer had been arrested and were in conversations with the NFL’s league offices. Beyond that, the team was unwilling to comment other than that they were working to get further information from Latimer’s representatives and the Douglas County Sheriff”s office.

ESPN was able to contact Latimer’s attorney who said there was more to the story than what was reported on Saturday morning. “There’s an entire back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine. Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known,” the attorney, Harvey Steinberg said in a statement.

Latimer is just the latest NFL player to get into serious legal trouble. Earlier this week, former Redskins‘ defensive back Quinton Dunbar and New York Giants corner Deandre Baker were each charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm the Washington Post reported.

Latimer played alongside Baker last season with the Giants. 2019 was Baker’s rookie season in the NFL and Latimer’s second in New York. The receiver started his career with the Denver Broncos and played four seasons there before signing as a free agent with the Giants in 2018. He posted the best season of his career last year, catching 24 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Over the course of his career, Latimer has played in 66 games and started 15. 10 of those starts came last year for the Giants. Over six seasons, he caught 70 passes for 935 yards and six touchdowns. This past offseason the receiver was a free agent and signed with the Washington Redskins.

Douglas County, Colorado officials have not made what transpired at the apartment that caused them to charge Latimer with five criminal counts. The next court date for the receiver has not reportedly been set yet.