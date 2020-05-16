Donald Trump ‘Jealous’ And It ‘Eats Him Alive’ That He Isn’t As Respected As Barack Obama, Pundits Claim

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, over the past week, and critics say that part of his focus stems from the fact that Trump is “jealous” that Obama is still largely admired by the public.

According to a report from the Guardian, former Republican communications director Tara Setmayer claimed that there are several reasons for the president’s attacks against Obama. First, she said, he “always needs a foil.”

“This riles up his base,” so that they have someone else to look blame, she said, and Obama is the target right now.

Part of the reason Trump has gone after the popular former president may stem from racism, she went on to argue.

“I think he has a problem with people of color who are in authority that don’t do the kind of song and dance that he wants them to do,” she added.

But the other issue is that Trump allegedly feels upset that Obama is respected.

The former director of the office of public affairs at the Justice Department, Matthew Miller, echoed these sentiments.

“There’s some racism there but, most of all, it’s driven by the fact that Obama has the thing that Trump has always craved but never achieved, and that’s respect. I’ve always thought that the respect that Barack Obama gets from people in this country and around the world is something that just eats Trump alive inside,” he said.

Author and journalist Michael D’Antonio claimed that it seems as though Trump is always mentally comparing himself with Obama.

While Trump has attacked Obama numerous times even before taking office, as he did during the infamous so-called birther scandal. But his most recent conflict seems to have emerged after leaked audio revealed Obama slamming Trump and his administration for its response to the coronavirus.

Since then, Trump has pushed the idea that Obama was involved in a conspiracy to frame Trump for working with Russia during the 2016 race for the Oval Office. While Trump hasn’t presented any evidence for his claim and hasn’t fully explained what he believes took place, he has called for Lindsey Graham to compel Obama to testify before Congress for what he is calling “Obamagate.”

While Graham shut the idea down, warning Trump that it would set a dangerous precedent to force a former president to testify, Miller says he worries that the justice department might go after people from the Obama administration.