‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute And Boyfriend Alex Menache Are Instagram Official

Kristen Doute and Alex Menache have gone public.

Kristen Doute went public with her boyfriend, Alex Menache, on Instagram on Friday, May 15.

Weeks after the couple began quarantining with one another at Kristen’s new home in Valley Village, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a couple of photos of herself and Alex enjoying time with one another outdoors as her friends and cast mates reacted to the reveal in the comments sections of her photos.

“This makes my heart so happy! You deserve all the happiness in the world my love. You have such a big heart and always give and put others first! It’s YOUR turn to be happy!!!!” Scheana Marie said in the caption of a photo which featured Kristen and Alex walking down a Los Angeles sidewalk in tie dye outfits.

“Love you bof,” wrote Lala Kent.

After seeing the kind message Scheana had written, Kristen shared the acronym for “I love you so much” alongside a kissing emoji. As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Kristen spent the entirety of Season 8 attempting to make things work with her ex-boyfriend Brian Carter, even though the two of them appeared to be quite uncomfortable with the direction their relationship was heading. So, when it comes to Kristen’s newfound happiness, her co-stars are quite glad to see her in a much better place with Alex.

In the caption of Kristen’s second Instagram photo, which featured her looking beautiful with no makeup and her hair pulled back as Alex rested his cheek on the side of her face, Ariana Madix responded with a series of raised hands emoji as Brittany Cartwright shared four red heart emoji and one heart-eyed emoji.

Although Kristen did tag Alex in her Instagram post, his account is private, which means only those who he approves can see what he is sharing.

While Kristen has only just gone public on Instagram with her boyfriend, an insider last month suggested that Alex wasn’t messing around when it came to the seriousness of their romance. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source told Us Weekly last month that he was “looking for a wife.”

“He wants to get married and have kids soon. He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area. He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though,” the source said.

No word yet if Alex will be seen on the potentially upcoming ninth season of Vanderpump Rules.