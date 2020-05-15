‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Admits Husband Jax Taylor’s Mood Swings Are Hard To Deal With

Brittany Cartwright struggles to deal with Jax Taylor's drama at times.

Brittany Cartwright opened up about the recent mood swings her husband, Jax Taylor, has been going through on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules during an appearance on Straight Up with Stassi on Friday, May 15.

After joining her Vanderpump Rules co-star on her show, Brittany attempted to defend her husband, who has seemingly been targeting a number of their co-stars with nearly unprovoked attacks in recent weeks, by suggesting he is not always a bad guy and claiming the rest of the cast has made similar mistakes.

“He does stupid things and he makes stupid mistakes, but so does everybody else. So does everybody else on our show,” Brittany told Stassi, according to a report from Us Weekly magazine on Friday, May 15.

According to Brittany, who married Jax in Kentucky last June after about three years of dating, her husband goes through ups and downs and emotional waves and has been known to act as if he’s a woman menstruating.

“If can be very difficult to deal with,” she admitted.

That said, Brittany revealed Jax is not the irate person fans have seen in recent years on Vanderpump Rules all of the time. In fact, she claims he’s very sweet and treats her well.

Brittany went on to tell Stassi that she can get frustrated at times because she knows the person people are seeing on the Bravo reality series isn’t the person she deals with from day to day. She also said that she does not allow herself to be mistreated by Jax now that they are married and looking forward to starting a family with one another. As she explained, while viewers have come to believe that Jax walks all over her, she is firm and stands her gown when needed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans weren’t happy about Jax’s erratic behavior on Vanderpump Rules earlier this month and took to social media to reprimand him after he was seen telling his former best friend, Tom Sandoval, that his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, has “been a b*tch many, many times” and accusing her of using her depression struggles as an excuse for her irritable behavior.

“The erratic behavior is scary,” one person said.

Another brought up Jax’s Adderall use.

“It makes people angry and on a loop,” they said. “It’s not your fault. It’s the Adderall. You gotta get off it.”

Jax also targeted Kristen Doute about an inappropriate video she made during her T-shirt launch.