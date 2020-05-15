WWE Rumors: Backstage News On Why Rey Mysterio Hasn’t Signed New Contract Revealed

The contract status of WWE superstar Rey Mysterio is up in the air at the moment. Over the past few days, fans and pundits have been wondering if Mysterio will extend his stay with the company, and now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer has provided an update.

As documented by Sportskeeda, WWE and Mysterio have still to agree to new terms, but the negotiations are ongoing at the time of this writing. While Metlzer doesn’t expect the veteran superstar to leave the company, he did note that Mysterio reportedly has some concerns that he wants to clear up before he commits to an extension.

In recent years, Mysterio has been vocal about his desire to have a match with his son Dominick, either as opponents or as part of a tag team. According to Meltzer, Mysterio wants reassurances that Dominick will have a future in the company before he agrees to a new contract.

WWE has released several superstars and employees in the last month due to the economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. Among those releases were multiple NXT and development talents. Dominick hasn’t been let go, but he is on a similar level to the majority of the wrestlers who were recently released. This might be a concern to Mysterio.

Money is another factor that’s reportedly holding up the process. Mysterio was given a very lucrative deal when he rejoined WWE in 2018. The belief was that officials didn’t want him joining New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, WWE has been trying to decrease running costs in recent weeks and is therefore unwilling to offer superstars more money.

Meltzer also stated that All Elite Wrestling could be interested in acquiring Mysterio should he leave WWE in September. Mysterio has a good working relationship with AEW’s executive vice presidents having competed alongside The Young Bucks at 2018’s All In pay-per-view, which marked the spiritual beginning of the young promotion. He also has friends in the company, including Chris Jericho

AEW might not be open to offering big-money deals to wrestlers for the foreseeable future due to the economic effects of the coronavirus. The company isn’t generating revenue from live shows at the moment, but Meltzer does think it’s possible the company would make an exception for a star like Mysterio.

AEW’s Jim Ross, meanwhile, believes that the veteran superstar will remain in WWE. Vince McMahon won’t be keen on letting a legendary performer join the competition, and it’s possible that they’ll reach an agreement very soon.