WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Reportedly ‘Isn’t Going Anywhere’ Despite Rumors Of Exit

Following reports that suggested he was written out of WWE through a dangerous-looking spot at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, the latest rumors now suggest that Rey Mysterio will be remaining with the company after signing a new contract.

According to WrestlingNews.co, All Elite Wrestling announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said on the latest episode of his podcast that based on what he’s heard, Mysterio recently inked a new deal with WWE. No details were cited in the publication’s report, but it was noted that the former world champion’s previous contract was originally supposed to expire in September. WrestlingNews.co also cited a tweet from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who said on Monday that Mysterio “isn’t going anywhere.”

Mysterio made his return to WWE shortly after reportedly signing a two-year deal in September 2018 that came with an opt-out clause after 18 months. In theory, this means he would have been able to give notice to the company as early as March of this year.

The rumors that Mysterio might soon be on his way out of WWE — and possibly headed to rival company All Elite Wrestling — first swirled after the men’s ladder match at Money in the Bank, which saw him get thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters. This triggered speculation from the likes of Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin, who tweeted that the company might have booked the spot in order to kill off Mysterio’s character.

In addition to Mysterio, another competitor in the men’s Money in the Bank match — Aleister Black — was similarly thrown off the roof, also by “King” Baron Corbin. While Satin suggested that Black might have been chosen for the spot in order to prepare him for a potential gimmick change, both he and Mysterio were on this week’s Monday Night Raw, where they joined forces in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Murphy, seemingly unharmed after the events of Sunday night.

Even if the rumors of Mysterio sticking it out with WWE after signing a new contract are accurate, it’s still unclear how the company may use him in the foreseeable future, given the fact that he’s 45 years old and in the third decade of an illustrious in-ring career. However, the possibility of a lengthy absence from television still remains at the moment. As noted by Comic Book, the aforementioned Raw match was stopped when Rollins appeared to seriously injure his veteran opponent’s eye, making him bleed in the process.