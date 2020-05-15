Apple’s iPhone 13 Could Feature Radical Redesign In 2021, According To New Rumors

Apple has yet to announce its 2020 iPhone lineup, but there are already rumors circulating about the company’s 2021 model, according to a report from Tom’s Guide.

The most recent rumor regarding the 2021 iPhone suggests that Apple could be going completely portless with at least one of its upcoming devices. Removing the charging port from the iPhone could be considered a total “Apple move” as the company was the first to eliminate the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was left off the iPhone 7 and never seen again. Apple has also been reluctant to ditch its proprietary Lightning port in favor of a more modern USB-C port, despite constant pressure from the tech community.

According to tech analyst Jon Prosser, it seems the company would rather have no ports than to ship iPhones with USB-C.

“Never USB-C,” he recently tweeted. “One portless iPhone coming next year. Eventually, they’ll all be portless.”

Over the years, Prosser has become known for accurately predicting the specs and release dates of Apple’s products, including the recently released iPhone SE, which makes it easy to believe this new rumor.

Now, with the removal of the charging port, the rumored 2021 iPhone will only support wireless charging, which could indicate Apple’s intention to bring back its AirPower mat. The Apple wireless charger was supposed to be able to charge multiple devices at the same time but was eventually canceled due to issues with overheating, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As for the iPhone that Apple will be releasing this year, tech bloggers have unofficially dubbed it the “iPhone 12” and it could also feature a bit of a redesign.

Several rumors have indicated that the body of the iPhone 12 will be more square like the current design of Apple’s iPad Pro. However, a report by Japanese publication Mac Otakara claimed that the iPhone 12 design will not change too much and the only noticeable difference will be slightly bowed edges.

Despite the contradictory reports on the phone’s design, there are a few predictions that have remained consistent among analysts. It’s believed that the new iPhone will come with new screen sizes, updated cameras, a LiDAR sensor, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and 5G, according to a report from CNET.

This year’s iPhone may also be cheaper than the current models, but there could be a delay on the phone’s release date. Apple typically announces new iPhones in September but may end up pushing the date to October due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.