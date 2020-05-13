Beckett Cypher Dead, Melissa Etheridge’s Son Has Died At 21

Beckett Cypher has died. The 21-year-old’s cause of death was not revealed. On Wednesday, a tweet posted to Melissa Etheridge’s Twitter account confirmed the tragic news. Etheridge welcomed Cypher with her former partner Julie Cypher. The former couple also share a daughter named Bailey.

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME,” the tweet read. No further details have been released.

The aforementioned tweet also referenced canceling the “Concerts From Home” show, which Etheridge had been doing via Facebook Live. She has been offering virtual guitar lessons fo $10 during the coronavirus pandemic, giving people who are interested a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while simultaneously keeping them busy during quarantine.

Thousands of fans and fellow musicians have left condolences for Etheridge and her family in the wake of this tragic news.

“Oh no! Please give her my deepest sympathy,” wrote singer Liz Phair.

“My condolences to you and your whole family, Melissa!” NBCSN broadcaster Rich Eisner wrote.