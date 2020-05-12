Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Robert Has A Suggestion For Laura

Spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital tease that viewers will have the chance to watch two iconic, beloved characters together as Robert and Laura spend time with one another. Robert has been struggling in the wake of Holly’s supposed death and it seems he will believe that Laura can help him in some way.

The sneak peek that aired at the end of Tuesday’s show revealed a bit of what’s ahead. At some point during the episode airing on May 13, Robert will be sitting closely next to Laura on a couch. She will be smiling, leaning toward him with her hand on his shoulder, as he suggests that they pick up where they left off.

The way that Robert says this, or at least the way it is edited for the sneak peek, sounds rather suggestive and perhaps even inappropriate. Whatever it is that Robert has in mind here, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Laura will do her best to help her long-time friend.

Teasers have detailed that this week, Robert will be leaning on Laura. As viewers have seen, he is having a very difficult time coping with Holly’s death, even getting drunk and a bit out-of-control at the Floating Rib. He doesn’t know what to do with his sorrow at this point, and it seems that Laura will believe that she can guide him through this to an extent.

Robert is taking Holly's death hard. Can his friends pull him back from the edge before he does something he can't take back?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @tristanrogers pic.twitter.com/1cjtxOPw2r — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 6, 2020

Laura may try to comfort Robert as a friend during Wednesday’s show, but it won’t be enough to pull him out of this agony. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that she will be keeping an eye on him in the days ahead and she will not necessarily like what she sees.

Next week, something that Robert says or does will concern Laura. She will worry that he is deluding himself, but it’s not known yet what it is she thinks is the issue here.

Could Robert perhaps begin to believe that Holly is still alive? If that is the case, it’s not difficult to see how Laura would worry about this.

Anna has already voiced some doubts about what really happened with Holly after seeing something in a WSB file. However, viewers haven’t been fully clued in on this yet. It is known that Peter has a connection to whatever went down, but even he seemed stunned by the fact that Holly was supposedly dead.

As this progresses, GH spoilers indicate that Anna and Laura will be connected to this situation together. Robert will somehow be pit against the two women in relation to the news of Holly’s death, but what exactly that means isn’t known yet.

What does Robert mean in this exchange with Laura and what’s the truth about Holly? General Hospital spoilers hint that there is a lot more to come on this and viewers will see the next phase of this during the May 13 show.