Gwen Stefani Wears Vest Top, Tie & Leopard-Print Hat For Throwback LA Lakers Game Photo

For No Doubt’s latest Instagram upload, the group shared a vintage photo that was taken at a Los Angeles Lakers game. The group became a household name in the 1990s. However, this image appears to have been taking during the early 2000s. The lead singer, Gwen Stefani, was always known for her bold dress sense and has always evolved with her fashion.

The “Simple Kind of Life” songstress stunned in a white vest top with text written across the front, which displayed a hint of her midriff and decolletage. She wrapped a black-and-red striped tie around her neck and opted for an unzipped jacket over the top. Stefani accessorized herself with a leopard-print flat cap-style hat and a watch. She sported her long blond hair down and rocked long acrylic nails with white tips. For her makeup application, the singer applied her signature red lip and appeared to have black mascara and eyeliner on.

Stefani posed in between her fellow No Doubt members and wrapped her arm around Tony Kanal, the band’s bassist, who was on her left.

Kanal paired a white long-sleeved T-shirt with a short-sleeved navy polo shirt over the top. He sported his golden blonde hair shaved short on the sides and longer on top.

On Stefani’s right, guitarist Tom Dumont stood on the end wearing a long-sleeved gray top with loose-fitted pants. He covered his hair with a hat and opted for no other visible accessories.

Next to him, drummer Adrian Young rocked his hair in a mohawk. For his fashion, he wore a black-and-white top with a jacket over the top. To complete his look, he paired the ensemble with red plaid pants.

The band looked happy to be at the Lakers game and in each other’s company. They appeared to be doing some sort of press at the event as there were a microphone and a teleprompter in front of them.

In the span of 10 hours, the upload racked up more than 7,500 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with their followers.

“Four of the coolest looking people of all time,” one user wrote.

“Can we PLEASE get some new No Doubt soon?!?!” another devotee shared.

“Please come back, it would make my life,” remarked a third fan.

The best band, 100 percent,” a fourth admirer commented.

No Doubt hasn’t toured or released new material for a number of years. However, their Instagram account is still active with nostalgic posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they uploaded a pic from when they posed in front of the Eiffel Tower during the 1990s.