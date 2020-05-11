‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Shocking Exit & New Face

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there are about to be a few shakeups in the casting landscape of the soap opera.

According to Soap Hub, fans will be saying goodbye to Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) yet again. The character will have a big week when she heads to Paris and finally meets up with Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey).

Fans will remember that Sarah freaked out when she heard the news that her baby, Mickey, had died shortly after birth and been switched with Kristen and Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) little girl, Rachel Isabella.

Sarah went off of the deep end and kidnapped the child. However, Kristen has finally tracked her down, and the two women will face off this week. Kristen will likely get her little girl back, but she won’t be heading back to Salem with little Rachel.

The report suggests that Haiduk’s character will disappear as the actress’ latest stint on the show wraps up following the end of the baby switch storyline. There is currently no word about whether she’ll be back soon to reunite with Brady and raise their little girl in Salem.

Because Kristen is exiting the show and taking her daughter with her, this means that twins Josephine and Rosalind May will also be saying their goodbyes to the character of Mickey/Rachel.

This is a surprising exit, which comes just one week after fan favorite actress Kate Mansi, who played Abigail Deveraux DiMera on the soap, ended her run on the show. Abby escaped from the hospital and is currently nowhere to be found, leaving behind her loving husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and her two children Thomas and Charlotte.

In addition, fans will also be seeing a brand new face around Salem. However, there won’t be a new character in town. The role of Zoey Burge, big sister to Evan/Christian (Brock Kelly), and daughter of Orpheus (George DelHoyo), will have a different look this week.

Actress Kelly Thiebaud, who was originally cast in the part was forced to leave the show due to a scheduling conflict. Fans will see actress Alyshia Ochse take over the character. She’ll make her first appearance as Zoey on Thursday, May 14.

Finally, Days of Our Lives viewers will see young actress Elin Alexander has taken over the role of Holly Jonas. Holly is the daughter of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and the late Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), and will mostly share her scenes with TV mom.