Jinger Duggar Pays Mother’s Day Tribute To Mom Michelle And Shares Adorable Snap Of Herself & Felicity

JInger Duggar is enjoying her Mother's Day in L.A.

Jinger Duggar is celebrating her second Mother’s Day as mom to daughter Felicity. She is also celebrating her own mother on the special day. The Counting On star took to Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts on motherhood and to thank Michelle Duggar for being an amazing mom.

The Duggar daughter wrote a lengthy note on the social media platform reflecting on how much of a privilege it is to be a mother. She talks about how some days are filled with all the frustrations, and even tears, that come with the job, but she also appreciates the fun times as well. Jinger then went on to reminisce on her own mother calling her amazing and thanked her for all the time and effort she invested in her life.

Along with the Mother’s Day post she wrote, Jinger also shared an adorable snapshot of herself and Felicity out in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles. They made the move last summer and have settled right into the California life. The photo shows the 1-year-old with her hands up in the air. She looks like she is excited about something. The little girl is wearing a white sundress with pink ballet slippers. Her face isn’t shown in the photo, but it’s likely that she has her usual smile on her little face.

Jinger Duggar is also smiling big as she interacts with her daughter. The 26-year-old reality star is stooping down in front of Felicity on the patio near the house. She is wearing a pair of white skinny pants with a light blue shirt. She paired the outfit with matching white sneakers. Her blonde highlighted hair is pulled back away from her face in a low ponytail with a few strands of loose on one side.

The twosome seem to be having a cute mother-daughter moment, as seen in the picture, and fans love it. Jinger’s followers wished her a happy Mother’s Day and told her what a beautiful message she had about mothers.

There have been pregnancy rumors swirling lately as Duggar fans think that Jinger is trying to hide a baby bump. They swear that she has a glow about her that signals that she is expecting baby number two. However, it should be noted that there has been no baby news coming from her or from her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

It looks like from what she wrote in the post that Jinger Duggar loves being a mom and is embracing her life right now as a family of three.