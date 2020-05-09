Gwen Stefani Wears Fishnets And Daisy Dukes For Her Grand Ole Opry Debut With Blake Shelton

Gwen and Blake are treating fans to a special remote performance of "Nobody But You."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were unable to perform their romantic duet “Nobody But You” at the actual Grand Ole Opry venue in Nashville, Tennessee, but the magic of video is making it possible for Gwen to boast that she’s an Opry performer.

On Saturday, the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman took to Instagram to share a video that showed her getting ready for her Opry debut with Blake. It revealed the outfit that Gwen chose for her performance, and the look was the singer’s new signature mix of pieces that are popular with country gals and her iconic punk rock style. Gwen was wearing black fishnet stockings underneath a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. Her fishnets had a slight sheen to them, and they drew the eye to her shapely thighs. Her denim cutoffs featured a light wash and a high waist.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was also sporting an over-sized dark red jacket with a black plaid print. Sparkly black panels trimmed with silver studs gave the garment a little western flair. Gwen was wearing the jacket unzipped to reveal that she was rocking a black top underneath it.

The singer accessorized her outfit with an array of necklaces, including one adorned with a large gold medallion pendant. She was also sporting multiple rings on her fingers.

Gwen was wearing her platinum blond hair down with a deep side part. She appeared to be rocking her signature red lip and winged eyeliner. As for Blake, he was dressed in a dark gray button-down shirt and blue jeans. His salt-and-pepper locks were shiny and styled in glossy waves.

In the video, Blake revealed that he and Gwen were filming their Opry performance at his Ole Red venue in Oklahoma. Blake, Gwen, and her family have been riding out the coronavirus outbreak at his ranch in the Sooner State.

“Is this happening? Am I really on the Grand Ole Opry?” Gwen said to Blake in the video.

Blake then introduced Gwen to the country music fans out there who might not know who she is.

“I want to say to you, as an Opry member, I’m very honored to have you on this show,” Blake said.

The “God’s Country” singer also told Gwen that he hopes to perform with her on the actual Grand Ole Opry stage some day.

“This is already insane. That would be another level,” Gwen remarked.

Gwen’s Instagram followers let her know that they’re just as thrilled as she is about her Opry debut.

“Excited for this. Looking stunning as always,” read one response to her post.

“I can’t wait i absolutely adore you two!!! Perfect couple!!” another fan wrote.

According to Good Housekeeping, fans can watch Gwen and Blake’s performance live on Blake’s Facebook page beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Live streams will also air on Circle All Access’s YouTube and Facebook pages.