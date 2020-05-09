WWE News: Two More Matches Added To ‘Money In The Bank’

WWE took to its official Twitter account on Saturday to announce two new matches for tomorrow’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which is set to air from the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The pre-show will see Jeff Hardy take on Cesaro. Hardy recently returned to action on Friday Night SmackDown and is still shaking off his ring rust. While Hardy is reportedly expected to be given a huge push in the coming months, a match against “The Swiss Superman” should make for an entertaining bout to get him back into the swing of things.

Hardy has also attracted Sheamus’ ire in recent weeks. The Irishman has taken issue with Hardy’s promo packages being prominently featured on the blue brand’s weekly show. It wouldn’t be surprising if Sheamus gets involved in this match, especially considering that Cesaro is his former tag team partner.

R-Truth and MVP will also face each other on the main show. Both superstars are veterans who have been saddled with comedic gimmicks in recent times, so this match will likely be entertaining. R-Truth has mostly been absent from WWE television throughout the pandemic, and fans will be keen to see him back in action.

MVP, meanwhile, has regularly featured on Monday Night Raw this year. Despite revealing his intention to retire this year to focus on his backstage duties and some other on-air roles, he seems to have found a new lease of life as a wrestler.

MVP has also been associated with Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne, and it will be interesting to see if the rookies make their presence felt at tomorrow’s show.

In other matches, New Day will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons and The Miz and John Morrison in a Fatal Four Way.

Bayley is also set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Tamina. Of course, whoever wins could realistically take part in two matches on the night, if the winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder match opts to immediately cash in and go after the title.

The Ladder match features Dana Brooke, Asuka, Nia Jax, Shanyna Baszler, Lacey Evans and Carmella. Baszler is arguably the favorite to win the match, but it remains to be seen if Sasha Banks will insert herself into the equation.

The men’s Ladder match will see King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Otis, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles competing for a World Championship opportunity.

In the main title matches, Braun Strowman will defend his Universal Championship against his old master Bray Wyatt, while Drew McIntyre will be out to stop Seth Rollins from winning his WWE Championship.