Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo With Daughters Celebrating Her Birthday In Touching Instagram Post

Vanessa Bryant posted a touching photo with her three daughters celebrating her birthday. Her daughters had purchased a slew of flowers and pinatas to celebrate the festive day.

Since the sudden deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa has made many touching Instagram posts about missing her husband and daughter. The mother rung in her 38th birthday on Tuesday, which falls on Cinco de Mayo. She made several posts on Instagram this week leading up to the big day, and in her most recent update she showed how the family celebrated.

Vanessa posted a photo with her three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months standing in the courtyard of their home. There were two palm trees behind them that were adorned with mutli-colored hanging pinatas. A fountain behind them had several bouquets of red roses with light-pink carnations around it, plus the inside was filled with red and pink flowers.

The mother wore a dark-blue U-Conn sweatshirt and black tights. She leaned her head on her oldest daughter, Natalia, and held her youngest daughter, Capri, in her right arm. Bianca stood in front of them while holding onto her older sister’s leg. All four of them had big smiles on their faces. Vanessa wrote in her caption that her daughters were responsible for the beautiful decorations that celebrated their mother’s birthday and Cinco de Mayo.

Many of the 38-year-old’s 14.1 million followers noticed the snap as it went viral with over 3.2 million likes in just over 18 hours after going live. There were more than 43,000 comments on the adorable family photo as Bryant’s replies were flooded with well-wishes and emoji. Gabrielle Union left a series of yellow-heart emoji in the comment section, as many replies were accompanied by heart emoji. Fans and friends responded to how gorgeous the decorations looked.

“They did so good!!!!” LaLa Anthony wrote with heart and kiss emoji.

“Happy Happy Birthday @vanessabryant hope you had a great YOU day,” a follower wrote.

“Surrounded in love – your girls did amazing,” Adrienne Bosh replied with heart-eye and flower emoji.

“This is so beautiful,” the official account for ESPN’s SporsCenter commented, along with three heart emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Vanessa celebrated Gianna’s 14th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a solo photo of her daughter at a Disney pop-up show that Gianna attended with her parents in 2019. Vanessa included a caption describing how much she missed her daughter. Over 4.1 million Instagram users hit “like” on that photo.