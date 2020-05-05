Lauren Simpson Wears Tiny Gray Booty Shorts For At-Home Quad Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson put her chiseled legs on display in her latest home workout video, posted to social media site Instagram on Tuesday, May 5.

For the workout, Lauren wore a gray, long-sleeved crop-top tee that extended to just below her chest and gave viewers an eyeful of her toned abs. The top included a red stripe across the middle with the name of health and fitness supplement company EHP Labs written in white. The fitness trainer paired the top with gray spandex booty shorts that rose high on her hips and clung to her chiseled backside. The shorts left plenty of skin exposed along her legs.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her platinum blond locks pulled back into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out. She appeared to have added thick black mascara, eye shadow, and glossy pink lips.

The home workout targeted the quad muscles and required the use of dumbbells, an exercise mat, and a resistance band for equipment. The workout also relied on bodyweight for resistance. Lauren performed the workout in her living room and showed off her creative side by adding a couple of household items, including books, to aid in the exercises.

Lauren began the workout by popping a scoop of fat burning supplement Oxyshred in her mouth and following up with a gulp of water. She then moved into a front heel elevated and back heel elevated move, which involved the use of two books and blue dumbbells. Lauren performed some hack squats with elevated heels next, keeping her heels raised on a book while she dipped into squats and held one dumbbell in each hand.

The third exercise was leg extensions, which required the use of a resistance band and a chair. The final two exercises in the routine were the single leg squat and the narrow stance lunge with bodyweight pulses.

In the caption of the workout, Lauren told her followers that her body has changed so much over the past few weeks due to her home workouts. She added that she’s been feeling stronger and fitter and is liking the change in routine.

The quad exercise circuit earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments just within the first hour. Many of Lauren’s fans complimented her figure and workout routine in the comments section of the post.

“Ughh you are so perfect,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow you’re looking so amazing Lauren!,” another fan gushed.