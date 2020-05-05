‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale: A Breakdown Of The Post-Credits Scenes In Episode 8

William and Bernard feature in the intriguing post-credits scene for the Season 3 finale of 'Westworld.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Crisis Theory”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 3 finale of Westworld may — or may not — have included the final death of the host, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). It has since led to a lot of questing about where Season 4 of the hit sci-fi series will go when it returns on HBO. In addition to that, the inclusion of a couple of post-credits scenes also got viewers talking about what they can expect when the TV series returns

As pointed out by Insider, the two scenes will likely help to get viewers ready for upcoming storylines involving the Man in Black (Ed Harris) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) as well as the general direction in which the series is headed.

The first scene sees the Man in Black, also known as William, returning to the research lab in the basement of Delos. Here, he finds not only the Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) version of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) but a host version of himself. After he and Dolores have a short conversation, the host version of William is unleashed on himself and they battle it out. Eventually, though, the host of the Man in Black defeats William and slits his throat, finally killing the man.

HBO

The scene also reveals that Dolores, in the form of Charlotte, now has access to host making machines and is likely busy making plenty of new robots. However, how all of this plays out in Season 4 of Westworld remains to be seen.

The second scene shows Bernard. Previously in Episode 8, he had revealed that key to the Sublime, of which Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) had been searching for in the database of Dolores’ mind, was actually inside himself. Then, donning a device, Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) watched as Bernard entered the Sublime and then, promptly, powered down.

The post-credits scene shows Bernard powering back up again. However, it is revealed that some time has passed as Bernard is now covered in a thick layer of dust. Once more, there is very little information about when Bernard woke up or what he will be tasked with moving forward into Season 4 of Westworld. This means that viewers will have to wait for further news regarding the next season in order to find out more about these intriguing post-credits scenes.