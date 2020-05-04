Scott Disick Returns To Rehab After Lapsing Into Alcohol & Cocaine Abuse

The reality star has been in rehab since last Tuesday.

Scott Disick has checked himself into an addiction treatment center in the Rocky Mountains following a relapse that involved alcohol and drugs. The Daily Mail is now reporting that Disick arrived at the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado last Tuesday.

The publications cites sources suggesting that the reality star has been drinking heavily and taking cocaine while in quarantine. The source also said that Disick had been struggling with his family during the lockdown and is still having trouble coping following the loss of his parents in 2013 and 2014.

Following his arrival at the luxury treatment center, Disick was quarantined and confined to his private suite. The reality star was tested for COVID-19 when he arrived, and once his test came back negative, he was allowed to interact with the facility’s other guests.

A source told The Daily Mail that following his arrival, Disick had joined a Zoom meeting with the other residents to introduce himself.

“He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children and he’s been taking cocaine and drinking a lot,” the source said.

The source continued by saying that Disick looked pretty skinny, and had told the group he was feeeling tired and lethargic because he was going through withdrawal symptoms. He also said that he wasn’t looking for any special treatment during his stay.

Disick has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years. In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick said that he still struggles with losing both of his parents within three months of each other. His mother died after a lengthy illness, and his father died of unknown causes soon afterward. Disick, who is an only child, was extremely close to both.

The reality star’s drug addiction was last major news in 2014, when he swallowed an entire bottle of sleeping pills. Soon after that incident, Disick checked into a treatment facility in Connecticut. Disick checked out of the facility early, though, and he checked into another rehab facility in 2015 in Malibu. He’s also sought treatment in Costa Rica and Florida, The Daily Mail reports.

In early 2016, Disick was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home after taking a combination of beer, vodka, cocaine and Vaigra. Disick was also hospitalized in 2017 at a gated community in Hidden Hills, near Calabasas.

Disick met his current girlfriend, Sophia Richie, in September of 2017. His long-time relationship with Kourtney Kardashian ended for good in 2015, although he still co-parents the three children that they had together.

All Points North Lodge is a 72-room luxury resort that used to be a hotel and has been converted into a treatment center. The Lodge is 77,000 square feet, and was last in the news when, in 2003, it was the site of a rape accusation made against basketball star Kobe Bryant. At that time, the lodge was called Cordillera Lodge & Spa. The property has since undergone extensive renovations, and now charges between $40,000 and $120,000 a month to clients who need treatment.