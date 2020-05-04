‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Breaks Bad News To Maggie, Eli Suspects Lani

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 5, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of bad feelings and confrontations among some fan favorite characters in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) visit Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) in prison. He’ll have to break some very bad news to Maggie, as her family is going through a devastating time at the moment.

Xander will be forced to come clean to Maggie about the baby switch that he and Victor planned in order to keep Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) from finding out that her daughter died moments after birth.

Maggie will be devastated to learn that the car accident that she caused is what lead to her granddaughter’s death. She’ll also be furious that Xander and Victor pulled off such a devious plan.

Maggie will told that Sarah freaked out upon learning that she wasn’t the little girl’s biological mother, and then kidnapped Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) baby. Maggie will also be told that her husband, Victor (John Aniston), was stabbed in the chest by Kristen. Victor is currently recovering in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sarah will go to extreme measures to ensure that Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) doesn’t spill the beans about where she and the baby are hiding out. Sarah bumped into Rex while on the run with the little girl in Paris. Once he figured out what was going on he threatened to call the police and turn her in.

Sarah begged Rex not to call the police, but when he refused to hear her out she resorted to knocking him out cold in her apartment. She’ll now take him hostage in order to ensure that she gets to keep the baby that she has laid claim to.

Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will grow suspicious of his girlfriend Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Eli will believe that Lani may be helping Kristen flee from Salem after Victor named her as the person who tried to kill him, and not Brady.

Lani encouraged Kristen to leave town and go find her baby, and helped her get away by telling Eli that she returned to her home. Now, Eli will be torn about how to handle the situation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will try to cheer up Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) by planning a special day for him. However, he’ll still be reeling from the loss of his daughter.