Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Taking A Walk With Her Dog

A pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her baby bump yesterday while taking a walk through a Los Angeles neighborhood with her dog, Maverick, reports People. She is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt. While the baby is Katherine’s first, Chris already has one son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The 30-year-old stepped out in form-fitting black leggings that accentuated her growing belly and a casual black T-shirt. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and a black baseball cap. She finished the look with black tennis shoes. Katherine tied a black jacket around her waist while she walked.

In the picture shared in the article, Katherine appears to be talking to someone on the phone. Around her wrist was a doggie waste bag dispenser to clean up after her dog if need be. It did not appear like she was wearing much makeup, but her skin had a healthy glow.

Harpers Bazaar claims the photographs of the author walking with her dog were taken in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. The pics showed Katherine walking by a row of hedges, with Maverick looking excited while trotting ahead of her.

On social media, several fans expressed their happiness for Katherine. A few users congratulated her.

“After they got married, they couldn’t wait to grow their family. Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy,” a source told People.

The two are reportedly very excited about giving Jack a sibling.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple is hoping to celebrate the news of the pregnancy “privately,” but they are supposedly thrilled by the news. However, they did not keep the news of Katherine’s pregnancy hidden from her family.

“Family is everything to them and it’s a very exciting time. The baby is due early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very early on,” a source shared with E! News.

Katherine and her mother, Maria Shriver, are very close, and her mother was one of the first people she told.

“Maria is especially thrilled with the news and can’t wait to be a grandma,” said the article.

Last month, Katherine and Chris chatted with a few of Katherine’s family members during an Instagram live session. The family bonded while watching Chris’ new Disney film Onward.

In the Instagram live video, Maria told the couple they would soon “have another beautiful family member.”