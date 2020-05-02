Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Nelle Puts Nina In A Tough Spot

Nelle asks Nina for a favor.

Wiley’s custody hearing is coming up soon on General Hospital as Nelle and Michael are both preparing for battle for their son. The two are scrambling to come up with a way to seek full custody as they grasp at straws for ideas to outwit the each other. Nelle will be meeting up with her lawyer, Martin Grey, the week of May 7, according to Soap Central, as they try to figure out some sort of strategy to win over Michael.

Nelle has been up in Michael’s face this past week. In fact, she has also taunted Carly, Willow, and Sasha as well. Her confidence has prompted everyone who loves Wiley to do whatever they can to protect him from Nelle. Her meeting with Martin is expected to be all about coming up with at least one person who can testify on her behalf. That is a tough one since she has no friends in Port Charles, However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle sets her sights on her boss, Nina Reeves, to help her out.

Nelle will ask Nina to testify on her behalf at the custody hearing. They certainly aren’t best buds, but Nina has given Nelle a job and she seems to softening up a little towards Nelle. Viewers know that the only reason that Nina gave her a job at Crimson was to keep a close eye on her. However, this favor that Nelle asks may just throw a wrench into her plan.

Speaking of Nelle, she's in the mood to stir up some drama. Will she use Michael and Sasha's breakup to her advantage?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/Fitz4XmLCN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 29, 2020

In addition, spoilers say that Nina and Carly will have words soon. It appears that Carly will get wind of Nelle asking Nina to testify against Michael and that is sure to send Carly into a fit. She went along with the hiring of Nelle plan, but this may be too close for comfort.

There have been hints recently that seem to indicate that Nelle could very well be Nina’s long-lost daughter. The necklace was seen during flashbacks when Nelle was a little girl and she still has it sitting in a keepsake box. If Nina turns out to be Wiley’s grandmother, that would definitely change things for her. However, there still may be a twist coming when it comes to this particular story line.

In the meantime, Nina will have to make a decision on whether to step up to the plate for Nelle this coming week on General Hospital. This puts her in the middle between Nelle and Michael, and what’s best for Wiley.