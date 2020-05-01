Michael Jordan Once Turned Down $100 Million For A Two-Hour Appearance, His Former Agent Says

The NBA legend is very selective about which events he chooses to participate in.

There are very few people on the planet who would turn down $100 million for two hours of their life back. As it turns out, Michael Jordan is one of those people. His former agent, David Falk, said that the basketball legend was so picky about where he would appear that he once turned down $100 million for a two-hour appearance. Falk told the story during an interview on WFAN’s Boomer & Gio this week, and used it as an example of how selective Jordan could be.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” Falk said.

Falk continued, saying “God bless him.” Falk apparently appreciated the thoughtfulness with which Jordan decides which projects he would take on.

Jordan’s former agent said that the former Chicago Bulls’ tremendous success meant that he could choose to turn down any project he didn’t want to take on.

“He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in,” Falk said.

Jordan has returned to the spotlight in large part because of the new ESPN docuseries The Last Dance. The series follows the 1997-1998 season of the Chicago Bulls, which was their last with coach Phil Jackson. Jordan is the series’ primary subject, but the documentary also highlights the other members of that seasons’ roster, including Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, and Dennis Rodman.

Thus far, the series has been incredibly popular, and has earned a largely positive response from critics. Some, though, think The Last Dance has a flawed approach to the story it’s trying to tell. Famed historical documentarian Ken Burns recently criticized the series in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

In the interview, Burns said that he disagrees with the way it was made, because Michael Jordan’s production company was involved in the creation of the series. He argued that the series wasn’t good journalism, because any details that Jordan wanted excluded from the film could be excluded because of his role as a producer. In spite of the series’ entertainment value, Burns said it was the opposite of where the world of filmmaking should be headed.

The Last Dance will continue to air two episodes every Sunday on ESPN through its finale on May 17.