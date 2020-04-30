Carrie Underwood Turns Down Florida Georgia Line’s Duet Request

It was a no from Carrie.

It’s a no from Carrie Underwood to Florida Georgia Line. Back in February, the “Meant To Be” singers very publicly asked the country superstar to collaborate with them on a new song they’d written via a video posted to their social media accounts — only they revealed this week that the mom of two wasn’t exactly up for a collaboration.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, who make up the country duo, were asked about their big plea in a new interview where they confirmed that they were in fact “turned down” by Carrie.

Cody Alan questioned the duo during a recent appearance on CMT Hot 20 Countdown, where things got a little bit awkward as they revealed Carrie’s response while they chatted via video call due to the current social distancing rules.

“No, we got turned down on that one, you don’t win em all, Cody. I guess she didn’t love it as much as we did, but that’s alright,” Tyler said, per Nash Country Daily.

We've got the scoop on your favorite @FLAGALine collaboration with @justinbieber and maybe a new one with @carrieunderwood ?? Check out what the boys have to say: pic.twitter.com/FLR3kNPK44 — CMT Hot 20 Countdown (@cmtHot20) April 28, 2020

“I think she said it was amazing and she’d love to, but it was right around her book tour release and so she was super busy and didn’t really have time,” he added, referring to Carrie releasing her first fitness book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, in March which saw her embark on a book tour across the U.S.

But it seems as though the twosome, who have previously collaborated with some huge names in music including Backstreet Boys, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, and Luke Bryan, did see the funny side of getting shut down by the “Something In The Water” singer.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

They shared a laugh with Cody and admitted that the country song they initially wanted Carrie’s vocals on is now ready for the picking for another singer to potentially take on.

“Who knows, who knows where it will go. Now it’s just open game,” Tyler said of the song, before once again lamenting, “We got turned down, we got turned down, Cody.”

In the video shared across their social media accounts in February, which has since been deleted on Instagram, Florida Georgia Line played the song they’d co-written with Julia Michaels as they spent some time in the studio. They urged Carrie’s team to get in touch so they could send it to her in the hopes of teaming up for a duet.

“We’d really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song. We think it would be a massive collaboration,” they said in the video, adding, “let us know if you want it.”