‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Accuses Gabi Of Drugging Abigail, Steve & Kayla Share A Moment

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 reveal that there will be some very tense and emotional moments during the soap’s midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) try to get to the bottom of his wife Abigail Deveraux’s (Kate Mansi) recent hallucinations.

Although Abby has a long history of mental illness and a split personality disorder, her mental health has seemingly been wonderful now that she’s on medication and gotten it all under control.

So, when she saw a vision of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) in her living room she immediately told her husband and they headed to the hospital.

Tests will confirm that Abigail isn’t suffering from a psychotic breakdown, but that she may have been drugged. Just before her hallucinations started she grabbed a drink from the bar in the living room at the DiMera mansion.

Chad will soon believe that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) may have drugged or poisoned the beverage out of rage after losing her job as CEO of DiMera Enterprises to Chad. He will accuse Gabi of drugging the drink, but she’ll likely deny any wrong doing.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will share a tender moment when he gets the news that his eye can’t be saved. Steve has lived most of his life with only one eye, and it seems that he’ll have to put his signature patch back on following the medical diagnosis.

However, Kayla will be there to comfort him, and the situation could allow the fan favorite couple to begin their journey into a romantic reunion.

Elsewhere in Salem, Evan (Brock Kelly) will tell his sister Zoey his secret. He’ll tell her about how he worked with their father, Orpheus, and that his dad wants him to make plans to kidnap his son, David, and skip town at a moments notice.

Of course, Zoey will strictly advise against taking David and going on the run. It will hurt any chance that he’ll ever had to legally gain custody of the little boy, and likely ruin David’s life.

In addition, Orpheus will run into John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) while they spend the day out and about together. The pair won’t be happy to see the villain. However, Days of Our Lives fans will see that John and Orpheus will come to an agreement following their meeting.