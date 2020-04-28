‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Gets Heartbreaking News, Hope Apologizes To John & Marlena

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 18, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of drama in Salem as the week rolls on.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) get some bad news when it comes to his efforts to adopt the late Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Stause) son, David.

Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will give Rafe the sad news when it comes to the adoption process. It seems that Rafe’s request to adopt David will be put on hold since many of his family members have now come forward.

David’s biological father, Christian Maddox aka Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) obviously wants to raise the little boy, as does Evan’s sister Zoey. In addition, their father Orpheus will stop at nothing to ensure that his grandson is back in the arms of his family and make sure that Rafe is left out in the cold despite caring for little David for over a year.

Rafe will likely be heartbroken about the news, but he won’t give up the fight to keep David in his custody and away from Orpheus. Perhaps David’s biological uncle, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) could help him out.

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will come face to face with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Hope feels terrible about all of the things she did when she was brainwashed to believe that she was Princess Gina, and she wants to apologize for her actions.

Of course, John and Marlena will be understanding and compassionate towards Hope. They’ve also been in similar situations. The three friends will likely talk things out and Hope’s apology will be accepted by her dear old friends.

Elsewhere in Salem, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will grow worried about Abby’s mental state after she confesses to having a terrifying hallucination. The couple will seek out answers and will learn the reason behind the incident.

In addition, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will direct her anger at her ex-husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), yet again. She’s been going back and forth about her feelings for Steve and Justin, and it seems that she’s angry that Steve has decided to take a step back and give up the fight for their relationship.

On Tuesday, Days of Our Lives fans will see Kayla rip into Steve yet again as the pair navigate through the confusing time in their relationship.