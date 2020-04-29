Venus Williams Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique On The Tennis Court In Latest Instagram Update

Tennis superstar Venus Williams has been keeping her 1.2 million Instagram followers updated on her activities during quarantine, and her most recent Instagram post is no different. In her latest update, Venus rocked a figure-hugging ensemble and headed out to the tennis court.

Venus included the geotag of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on the post, and posed on a large court that was surrounded by greenery. The sun was shining through the clouds, giving Venus a natural glow, and she glanced over her shoulder at the camera as she posed.

Venus tagged her own clothing brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, in the picture, suggesting that the workout gear she wore was likely from her own line. She showcased her sculpted legs in a pair of tight gray leggings that clung to every inch of her curves, highlighting her muscular derriere as well as her toned thighs and calves. The neutral bottoms were a medium shade of gray with a few darker bands that added some visual details.

She paired the gray bottoms with a top in the same hue. The shirt she wore was long-sleeved and had a figure-hugging fit that showed off her toned body. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Venus didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup in the shot, and had her hair pulled back so it wouldn’t get in her way while she was swinging out on the court. She held a tennis racquet in one hand while glancing over her shoulder at the camera, striking a pose.

No one else was visible in the picture besides Venus, and she didn’t specify whether she was playing someone or simply having fun on the court solo. Regardless, her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 63,500 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. The simple snap also received 1,430 comments from her fans within the same time span, as they raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Serena gets all the love for bawdy but Vee got junk in the trunk too!” one fan commented, comparing Venus’s physique to that of her sister, Serena Williams.

“Like a fine wine, only getting better with the passage of time!” another follower added.

“QUEEN VEE ALWAYS SLAYING,” another fan exclaimed.

“I think she’s hit her prime,” one fan said.

Venus has been keeping her followers entertained with her quarantine content, mixing things up with snaps that document her activities beyond her time on the tennis court. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Venus shared a picture in which she rocked a white swimsuit with an American flag on the front. Despite her attire, she wasn’t lounging poolside, and was instead in the process of cleaning her home.