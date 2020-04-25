Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Shows Off Weightlifting Skills & Celebrates New Milestone

Lauren Simpson showed off her weightlifting skills on social media platform Instagram on Friday, April 24. The fitness model celebrated her first lifting session after undergoing a major surgery several weeks ago.

In the short video clip, Lauren was featured in an all-black outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The bra included a logo in white across the front in addition to an elaborate cut-out design across the chest. The top left much of the model’s upper body exposed, giving her followers a nearly unobstructed view of her muscular arms and shoulders as she lifted the barbell.

A gap between the bra and the shorts showed off Lauren’s toned abdomen. The tight-fitting shorts rose high on her hips and extended down to the tops of her thighs, leaving plenty of skin exposed and putting her chiseled legs on display.

Lauren chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear and wore a black scrunchie on one wrist. Her straight, platinum tresses were styled in a low ponytail that trailed down her back while extra fly-aways were clipped back with a bobby pin. The model made up her face with thick black lashes and glossy lips.

The video clip showed Lauren standing in front of a white wall with the name of the gym written in black lettering. She lifted a barbell with one five-kilogram weight attached to each side. As the camera began rolling, Lauren spread her legs wide in preparation for the lift and bent down to grasp the bar. She slowly pulled it up to thigh level, leaving her arms fully extended. The model completed this move several times, focusing on her form.

In the caption of the post, Lauren expressed her joy at finally being able to lift a barbell again after recovering from her surgery. Writing that the comeback was greater than the setback, Lauren added that the moment marked a huge milestone in her recovery. She continued writing about the recovery process and physiotherapy she underwent throughout the weeks following her surgery. The caption ended with an exclamation about how empowering it is to conquer things that are scary.

Lauren’s weightlifting post earned several thousands likes and hundreds of comments in the first day. Many of her followers congratulated her achievement in the comments section and wrote about how inspirational she is.

“This is AMAZING!!!! Congratulations Lauren, what an achievement,” one Instagram user commented.

“So proud of you and so happy for you,” another supportive fan wrote.