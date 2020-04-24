Ashleigh Jordan Sports Black Crop Top & Green Joggers For Arm Training Day

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, April 23, to give her 3.5 million followers yet another home workout to add to their routine. In her most recent workout, she targets her arms and upper body.

For the workout, Ashleigh chooses a black sports bra/crop-top combo that extends to just above her belly button and leaves a small section of toned tummy on display. Her upper body is the focus of the workout and the sleeveless top gives viewers an unobstructed view of her muscular arms and shoulders. Ashleigh pairs the top with high-waisted green joggers that include a white tie around the waist. The joggers are slightly loose fitting but still show the curve of the fitness trainer’s sculpted legs.

For footwear, Ashleigh goes with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace and sparkly hoop earrings. She wears her long, straight blonde tresses up in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she works out and lets a few strands fall loose around her face. The model completes the look with a touch of black mascara, eye liner, and pink glossy lips.

The post consists of four separate video clips, each featuring a different exercise in the workout. Although Ashleigh works out in a gym setting, she makes sure to tell her followers that the workout can be adapted to any location. All they need is a set of dumbbells or any weighted household item that can serve as such.

The first exercise that Ashleigh demonstrates is the bicep curl into press. This exercise should be completed for a total of 15 reps and three sets. The next exercise is the lying skull crusher for four sets of 10. Ashleigh moves into bicep curl variations in the third video, completing four sets of 15 reps. The final exercise in the circuit is the tricep push-up for three sets of 10.

In the caption of the video set, Ashleigh writes out each exercise and specifies the number of reps and sets her followers should do for each. She encourages trainees to give the exercises a try and let her know what they think.

The workout earned over 40,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Ashleigh’s followers left comments on the workout and expressed their appreciation for her exercise videos.

