‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11: Greg Nicotero Gives Update On Progress

Greg Nicotero reveals that writing is still underway regarding Season 11 of 'The Walking Dead.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of The Walking Dead‘s producers, Greg Nicotero, recently gave an update on the progress of the Season 10 finale of the hit zombie apocalypse TV series. This came after the episode was delayed due to the new social distancing rules preventing post-production work from being completed.

Now, Nicotero has also given an update regarding Season 11, according to Den of Geek.

Previously, the Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, said that the writers would continue to work as long as they could since this could be done remotely. This is something that is reiterated by Nicotero.

“The good news is the writers are cranking away,” Nicotero said.

“So, fingers crossed that we’ll have all of our scripts or a lot of the scripts ready to go by the time we start production. Television’s tricky because you got to give the writers’ room time to break the story. Once you get into production and that boat leaves the dock, then you’re sort of holding on for dear life.”

AMC

While plenty of time can be spent working on the scripts for Season 11, there is only so much that can be done by the writers ahead of filming starting for the upcoming season. When social distancing rules were enforced, networks were forced to halt production in an effort to help slow the rate of infection regarding the current coronavirus pandemic.

By having the scripts for Season 11 completed it would mean that filming could start as soon as restrictions are lifted and studios are given the green light to return to work once more.

“Once we hit the ground running in production, a lot of the challenges and a lot of the hiccups will have already been refined and ready to go,” Nicotero also said.

As to when this happens, though, remains to be seen. Talk has begun regarding easing some of these restrictions in the state where The Walking Dead is filmed. Even with Georgia potentially easing some restrictions, it might still be some time until filming can commence due to the fact that it would bring together a large number of people and it would be impossible for actors to maintain the required 6 feet away from others when onset.

This means that fans will have to wait until further news arrives regarding when AMC is back on track for Season 11. However, it is likely that normal airing dates that were reliably predictable year to year will no longer be easily to guess.