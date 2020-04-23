‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, April 22: Dr. Escobar Knocks Flo Out After Truth Reveal

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, April 22 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who blasted Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) for letting everyone believe that she was dying. Sally claimed that she did it to spend time alone with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She needed to remind him of their love, of life before Flo came along. Sally did everything for Wyatt and Flo could not possibly understand the love that she and Wyatt shared, per Soap Central.

Flo & Sally Blast Each Other

Flo opined that Wyatt would be devastated once he found out how Sally had deceived him. She couldn’t wrap her mind around how Sally could have done something so twisted. She said that that was not love, it was pathetic. Flo sympathized with Sally about her breakup with Wyatt but she had had enough of the fake makeup, fake walk, and the walker. She told Sally that she saw her medical records that confirmed that she had just suffered from stress.

Flo got on her phone to text Wyatt the truth. Flo remarked that she couldn’t wait to see the look on Wyatt’s face when he found out that it had all been a lie. Sally wanted to know if Wyatt would have the same look on his face when he had found out that Flo had stolen his niece in the baby scandal.

Knowing that she’s caught, Sally admits everything to a shocked Flo today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/hpmWeNty5Z — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 22, 2020

Wyatt Opens Up To Bill

Wyatt guessed that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was in a bad mood because he still had not spoken to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Bill blamed Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) for the situation with Katie and felt that Wyatt’s mother had overstepped with the kissing video that she had uploaded to the digital photo frame.

Soon, the conversation turned to Sally. Wyatt told his father that he had asked Sally to move out. He said that it had been Flo’s idea because she felt that Sally would be better cared for at a medical facility. Bill was proud of Wyatt and how he had stepped up. However, Wyatt also confessed that he wanted to spend more time with the redhead before her time was up.

Dr. Escobar Knocks Flo Out

Penny arrived just as Flo started to text Wyatt. Flo told the doctor and Sally that she would tell Wyatt everything. Penny blamed Sally who pressured her into lying.

Sally told Flo that everyone had started to treat her better after the diagnosis. Flo said that Sally would lose everything good in her life now that the truth was out. Penny would probably also lose her medical license. As she continued texting, Penny grabbed a vase and bashed it on Flo’s head. The blonde was out cold.