‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, April 21: Flo Forces A Confession Out Of Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, April 21 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who accused Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) of being a fake. Sally insisted that she was sick but Flo saw her jump on the furniture at the sight of the rubber snake. She called Sally a liar and opined that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) would be disgusted by her scam, per SheKnows Soaps.

Flo Forces Sally To Confess

Sally decided to retaliate and asked Flo if she wasn’t dying fast enough for her. B&B fans know that Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) initially only gave Sally one month left to live. But, Flo wasn’t buying it. Sally wasn’t dying at all. She ripped Sally’s walker away and demanded the truth. Sally told Flo that her accusations were hurting her. Still, Flo did not relent.

Flo figured that Sally had wanted to keep Wyatt by any means possible. She then convinced Dr. Escobar to lie with her so that he would feel sorry for the redhead. Flo told Sally that it would be better for her if she told Wyatt the truth herself rather than hearing it from Flo.

At last, Sally capitulated and confessed. She said that nobody fell over themselves to make excuses for her the way they did for Flo. She had made up her mind to fight for Wyatt and was not going to lose to Flo this time around.

Knowing that she’s caught, Sally admits everything to a shocked Flo today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/hpmWeNty5Z — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 22, 2020

Katie Berates Wyatt

In the meantime at Forrester Creations, Wyatt told Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) that he had asked Sally to move out of the beach house. They were shocked as they thought that Wyatt had wanted to be there for Sally. Wyatt told them that he would not be able to provide Sally with the support that she needed at the end.

Katie and Quinn pressed Wyatt for more information. Katie asked Wyatt if it had been Flo’s idea for Sally to leave. At first, Wyatt passed it off as a joint decision but later admitted that Flo was behind Sally’s exit.

Katie berated Wyatt for asking Sally to leave. Quinn thought that perhaps there was a lot of anger between the two of them since they both loved Wyatt. He told his mother and Katie that the two women were actually getting along. Recently, Sally even sent Flo a bunch of flowers. Katie felt that they were ripping Sally’s world apart by asking her to move out. Wyatt still felt that Sally needed more help than he could provide.