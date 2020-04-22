‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Kim Dickens Denies Madison Will Return In Season 6

The 'Fear the Walking Dead' actor disappoints fans who want to see Madison Clark return.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of Fear the Walking Dead suspected that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) might be returning in Season 6 of the hit zombie apocalypse series. However, according to Comic Book, Dickens has denied these claims.

When the trailer dropped for Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead last week, AMC also posted the tagline of “Who will rise from the ashes?” This led to speculation that while Morgan’s (Lennie James) fate hangs in the balance in the Season 5 finale, this reference might actually refer to Madison, a character presumed dead but one that many fans hope will someday make a return.

Madison was believed to have perished at the Dell Stadium when she locked herself inside with a horde of the undead and set the place on fire. Since then, her character has not been seen and the assumption is that she died there. However, many fans believe that because Madison’s body has not been sighted that she could, quite literally, “rise from the ashes” at some point in the future.

Since Morgan was left for dead in the Season 5 finale of Fear, there has also been a theory developed by stalwart fans that see Morgan being saved by Madison. In fact, as Fansided points out, there even appears to be a blond silhouette of someone that could be Madison at the 0.15-second mark in the trailer, which has further fueled speculation.

However, during an Instagram live stream Q & A with USANetwork, home to her new series Briarpatch, Dickens has denied that it is Madison in the Season 6 trailer.

“I think online, they picked up that maybe it was a tease in the trailer that Madison was coming back,” Dickens said. “But it’s not me, guys. Sorry.”

While this seems pretty conclusive, some fans have picked up on the actor’s wording and are still convinced the character may return at some point. In fact, they suspect that even though Dickens claims she won’t return in Season 6, the wording is ambiguous and could merely mean that the character is not teased as returning in the trailer, not the series.

Previously Dickens has stated that she loved playing Madison and would certainly be open to playing the character again should the situation arise.