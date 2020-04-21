‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Explains ‘Friend’ Role On Season 10, Says She’s Hoping To Be Full-Time Next Season

Sutton Stracke couldn't provide the 'full package' to production.

Sutton Stracke was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last August with actress Garcelle Beauvais in what many assumed would be a full-time role. However, when the official Season 10 announcement was shared earlier this year, it was confirmed that Stracke was a “friend.”

Months later, Stracke opened up about her “friend” role on the series during an interview with Access Hollywood, explaining that because she wasn’t able to film with the three kids she shares with her ex-husband, she was not given a diamond for the new episodes.

“I think what happened, unfortunately, in filming during the season, I wasn’t able to film as much of my personal life as I would have liked. And so it’s not the full package,” Stracke explained to the outlet days ago, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Stracke said that she believes that when it comes to being a Real Housewives cast member, the show really does chronicle your whole life so that each woman is giving the audience a full perspective of who they are. So, because Stracke was unable to film with her children, who she said are a huge part of her life, she wasn’t able to provide her producers with the necessary footage to mandate a full-time position.

“But hopefully next season we’re going to get to see all aspects of my life and it will be all good,” she continued.

Sutton then said that she did film the entire way through production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and felt that she did have a full-time role. That said, she is not at all bitter about the experience she had with Bravo on Season 10 and has no regrets about joining the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stracke opened up to Us Weekly magazine last week about her debut season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and during the interview, she admitted that she was a bit intimidated by her cast mates, many of whom have been friends for several years. As she explained, it’s always intimidated going into a group, even when cameras aren’t around. So, when it came to filming in the midst of trying to establish new relationships, she faced challenges.

“It’s always intimidating to not know girls and kind of come in and try to make friends with everybody. I think everybody can relate to that,” she shared.