‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Names Lisa Rinna As The ‘Pot Stirrer’ Of Season 10

Garcelle Beauvais claims she never saw the dramatic side of Lisa Rinna before they were on the show together.

Garcelle Beauvais claims Lisa Rinna is a very different person on-screen than she is off.

During a new interview, Beauvais revealed that she got along best with Denise Richards and Erika Jayne during filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year before taking aim at Rinna by labeling her as the pot-stirrer of the show.

“It’s funny because I’ve known Lisa for so long. I felt like I don’t know this side of her or I’ve never known this side of her. She was definitely the pot stirrer this season,” Beauvais explained to Hollywood Life on April 18.

As fans have seen in sneak peeks at the 10th season, and during last week’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna reminded viewers that she and her co-stars “sign up to show our real lives — you can’t hide anything,” before saying that Richards had a secret that would come out, no matter how hard she tried to keep it under wraps.

As the interview continued, Beauvais confirmed that she and Rinna have not spent time with one another since filming on Season 10 wrapped months ago. That said, she also confirmed that she and Rinna were “OK” before noting that she wouldn’t be rushing to have lunch with her once the quarantine came to an end.

“Have we hung out since the show? No. We have a group text that goes on between us, the housewives, but we’re OK,” she said. “I don’t necessarily think that the minute we’re out of quarantine I’m having lunch with her.”

Looking back on her debut season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beauvais admitted that she’s always been a fan of the series but never thought of herself as someone who would ultimately be featured on the series. She then said that when it comes to Rinna, she’d never been around her when drama was happening before she joined the show last summer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna was one of the first people to express her excitement in Beauvais’ addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast when the news was announced last August and did so by sharing five clapping hands emoji on an Instagram post.

At the same time, Real Houswives creator Andy Cohen offered his own thoughts on Beauvais joining the show.

“Welcome to the family. Once you’re in, you can never get out,” he wrote.