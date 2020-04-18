‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Says She’s ‘Given Up The Dream’ Of Her Big Wedding In Italy

The Bravo star was supposed to marry Beau Clark in Italy this October.

Stassi Schroeder says she no longer cares about having a big destination wedding in Europe. Two weeks after she teased that her plans for an October wedding in Italy were still in place, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star said she’s giving up on her longtime dream amid the worldwide health pandemic.

During a virtual chat on Friday for pal Kyle Cooke’s new Loverboy drink launch, Stassi said she has tried to remain “optimistic” about her prior wedding plans with fiance Beau Clark, but admitted it’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen.

“I was thinking about that the other day. I was like, ‘Well I already have my dresses,’ but are people actually making them right now? Because that’s not essential. You know what I mean?” the Vanderpump Rules star said, per Us Weekly. “I’ve, like, given up the dream of having an awesome big wedding. I won’t be crushed if it doesn’t happen. I give zero f*cks at this point.”

Stassi previously joked about planning a wedding that could be “nonexistent,” but during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen she revealed that she was still hoping to tie the knot in Rome.

“We’re keeping on it on,” Stassi said of her wedding earlier this month. “We bought our flights because they’re really cheap right now.”

Because Stassi’s wedding date is six months away, it’s not surprising that she has been trying to remain hopeful that her nuptials could still go on as planned. But her new comments make it clear that she is not caught up in having a big fairytale wedding at this point.

Stassi’s new comments about her wedding come on the eve of her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent’s original wedding date. Lala’s wedding to filmmaker Randall Emmett had originally been set for April 18 but has now been postponed until July due to the coronavirus crisis. The broken-hearted Give Them Lala Beauty founder said she feels “sad” about her missed wedding week and she recently broke down while talking about it on her podcast with Randall.

As for Stassi, she moved into her Hollywood Hills dream home with Beau just as a stay-at-home order was put in place in California. The Next Level Basic author also joked during the Loverboy Spritz launch that right now she is experiencing “honeymoon hell” with her fiance as they quarantine together in their new digs.