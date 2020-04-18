‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint That Valentin Does What’s Best For Charlotte

Valentin Casadine comes to a very sobering conclusion.

Valentin Cassadine is one complicated guy. As seen over the years on General Hospital, he can be quite ruthless. However, Charlotte is the one constant in his life who softens his cold heart. He and Lulu have been fighting for custody of their daughter, but that may all change this upcoming week as Valentin’s eyes are finally opened.

Valentin is expected to see Charlotte in a new light, according to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central. He thinks of her as his sweet little girl who loves him with her whole heart. Unfortunately, she loves him enough to want to be just like him and that is a problem. Valentin learns of Charlotte’s snake incident and that will leave him a bit shaken. She is proud of her actions, but her papa will be rethinking things after he discovers her devious ways.

This week’s print edition of Soap Opera Digest teases that Valentin will soon learn that his daughter used the credit card he gave her to purchase the snake. She then put it in Ava’s purse and caused plenty of chaos in the process. He will confront Charlotte about it and their father-daughter chat is expected to leave him sad and confused on how to handle things.

Charlotte has a plan to spice up Violet's birthday party. What will Lulu think of her daughter's shenanigans?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @EmmeRylan pic.twitter.com/rSck56FMb2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 15, 2020

It will become clear that Charlotte wants to be just like him and has picked up his devious tendencies. This will break his heart as she is the one thing in his life that is good and he doesn’t want that to change.

The soap magazine hints that Valentin may end the battle against Lulu for full custody of their daughter. She has been living full time with her mom ever since Valentin’s arrest a few weeks ago. Charlotte has been acting out even more than she had before. The little girl appears to be pinpointing her anger towards the people who she feels ruined her life when Nina walked out on Valentin at their second wedding.

Now Valentin will be forced to make a decision on what to do and how to move forward that is best for Charlotte. He certainly doesn’t want her to think that her bad behavior is okay, so he will be rethinking on his plan to fight Lulu over her.

Also on Monday’s General Hospital, Laura will be sitting down with Lulu to discuss the battle going on between her and Valentin. She wants the two of them to calmly do what’s best for their daughter. It looks like Valentin could give in and call a truce with Lulu for Charlotte’s sake.