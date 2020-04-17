WWE Rumors: Major Update On Lana’s Future Following Rusev’s Release

Rusev was one of several WWE superstars to be released from their contracts earlier this week. “The Bulgarian Brute” was one of the most shocking names on the list, but given that he’d yet to sign a new contract with the company, it’s also not not surprising. However, this has led some fans and pundits to speculate about Lana‘s future as well, given that she’s Rusev’s real-life wife.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sportskeeda has provided an update about the company’s plans for “The Ravishing Russian” during these certain times. According to Meltzer, her job appears to be quite secure for now.

“Rusev was released just days after pledging a $20,000 donation for people in the company who weren’t under contract that worked at arena shows that were shut down. He hadn’t been used much of late and was involved in a contract dispute. His wife, Catherine Jo Perry (Lana) will not be cut.”

As The Inquisitr reported last year, Lana signed a contract extension with WWE that should see her stick around for the next five years. The conditions of the deal also allow her to take time off to focus on modeling and acting gigs, which suggests that the company holds her in high esteem.

Lana and Rusev are no longer an item on WWE television either, so the “The Bulgarian Brute’s” release shouldn’t interfere with WWE’s storyline plans for her. The last time the pair featured on television together was during a recent Monday Night Raw where where Lana left her husband for Bobby Lashley, whom she’s been managing ever since.

I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev …… NEXT !!!!! #thankunext pic.twitter.com/yhhr3vCGJn — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2020

Of course, Lana and Rusev’s careers were connected since they made their debut in WWE, so this is still surprising news. Even when Lana wasn’t by her husband’s side, they were still involved in the same storylines. With Rusev gone, it will be interesting to see how Lana is used moving forward. Her current storyline with Lashley appears to be reaching its end, and she doesn’t wrestle often.

Rusev, meanwhile, is likely to join another company. Prior to being released, he was prone to teasing a move away from WWE anyway. The most obvious destination for him is All Elite Wrestling, but with the company unable to put on live shows during the current pandemic, they might not rush to sign him.

Furthermore, given that Rusev was released from his contract, he will be obligated to see out a 90-day no-compete clause before he can join another promotion.