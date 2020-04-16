Kyle Richards Fires Back At Dorit Kemsley’s Claim That She ‘Saved’ Her Fashion Show On ‘RHOBH’

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star sets the record straight after hearing her co-star's catty commentary.

Kyle Richards says Dorit Kemsley did not “save” her runway show.

On the Season10 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo star invited her co-stars to walk in the first-ever runway show for her Kyle X Shahida clothing line. But once the group arrived at Fashion Week in New York City, a flustered Kyle called on the more experienced Dorit for some help getting things together.

In confessional interviews shown on the RHOBH premiere, Dorit reflected on going to designer Shahida Clayton’s workroom with Kyle to help her style some of the models, only to find that her co-star wasn’t aware of some of the pieces featured in the resort ready-to-wear line she helped design.

The Beverly Beach founder noted that putting your name on something doesn’t make you a designer, and in a particularly bold statement, she took credit for “saving” Kyle’s fashion show after helping her at the workroom and later modeling one of the outfits.

What a special day for us! We hope you are watching #RHOBH with us tonight to see the making of our fashion show! pic.twitter.com/CqGBP3yqWy — Kyle X Shahida (@KyleAndShahida) April 16, 2020

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere aired, Kyle took to Twitter to set the record straight about what went down at her show during New York Fashion Week.

“I love you [Dorit Kemsley] but you didn’t save my show,” Kyle tweeted. “We paid a lot of money for a production team for that.”

Indeed, Kyle was actually shown during the episode working closely with a production team, and at one point butted heads with fashion producer Tracie May-Wagner, who told her to step aside because she already had a plan in place.

In a separate Twitter post, Kyle added that she “totally appreciated” Dorit’s help when she went with her to style the models, but that she has to give credit to the production team for the successful fashion show, “even if we clashed.”

The RHOBH veteran also fired back at Dorit’s comment that she just put her name on the clothing line as she clarified that her business partner Shahida had added items to the rack that were not part of their collaboration.

“I didn’t just ‘put my name’ on the clothing line like Dorit suggested,” Kyle tweeted. “I worked closely with Shahida on the looks WE wanted. For a long time. THAT is why I pulled out the pieces that I knew nothing about and were NOT our collaboration.”

Dorit did not seem bothered by Kyle’s reaction to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills commentary. The swimsuit designer responded to Kyle’s tweets by writing, “The show was amazing, the line fabulous and the team top-notch!”