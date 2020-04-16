NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap Andrew Wiggins For Kevin Love, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

The Golden State Warriors traded for Andrew Wiggins before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline to immediately address the logjam in their backcourt and the issue in their wing. However, since his arrival in Golden State, rumors still continue to swirl around Wiggins and his future with the Warriors. Though they are yet to see their new-look roster at its full strength, multiple signs are pointing out that the Warriors will use Wiggins as the main trade chip to acquire their fourth superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason.

One of the potential trade targets for the Warriors this summer is Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the Warriors could acquire Love by simply sending Wiggins back to the Cavaliers. If the trade becomes a reality, it will help both NBA teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Kevin Love, 31, could give the Warriors the facilitating, floor-stretching big they’ve never really had,” Hughes said.

“He’d command attention at all times, allowing Curry and Thompson to zip around off the ball. Would any team have a better 4-5 passing tandem than Love and Draymond Green? Also, if Green is going to play more center next season anyway, it makes sense to slot him alongside a 4 who can stripe it from deep. Imagine the Dubs in a five-out set that doesn’t really surrender much size or rebounding. It’d be the best of both worlds.”

It would be interesting to see Love play for the NBA team that they once considered as their rivals. Love isn’t expected to have a hard time making himself fit with the Warriors’ core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. After facing them in the NBA Finals for four straight years, Love must have already become familiar with how the three Warriors’ superstars play on both ends of the floor. Love won’t definitely mind returning to his role as a third fiddle as long as it would give him the opportunity to contend for the NBA championship title.

Meanwhile, though it won’t give them salary cap flexibility, the potential deal would allow the Cavaliers to add another intriguing piece to their young core. The Cavaliers are yet to admit it but based on their performance in the past two years, they are undeniably better off undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in his NBA career but being traded to an NBA team that could make him the main option on the offensive end of the floor could bring him back to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.