6 Celebs Who Publicly Clapped Back at Fellow A-Listers for Talking Trash About Them

6 Celebrity Feuds that Had Fans Grabbing for Popcorn

With millions of followers watching their every move, celebs often find themselves in ugly online spats that quickly escalate on social media as fans fuel the fire. From misunderstandings to savage clapbacks, these interactions have fans grabbing for popcorn. Whether it's addressing body image issues, defending personal relationships, or clarifying artistic intent, these celebrities weren't afraid to speak their minds and set the record straight, as per HuffPost. Here are six unforgettable instances where celebrities caught another star talking trash about them online and decided to call them out publicly.

1. Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj

In 2015, Nicki Minaj tweeted her frustration over the lack of nominations for Anaconda at the VMAs, suggesting that videos celebrating 'women with very slim bodies' were more likely to be recognized at the awards, L.A. Times reported. Taylor Swift interpreted this as a dig at her Bad Blood video and responded, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot." Minaj quickly clarified, "Huh? You must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about you. I love you just as much. But should you speak like this?" She explained that her comments were about racism in the media and music industry. Swift, realizing her mistake, tweeted an apology. "I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke. I'm sorry, Nicki." Minaj accepted the apology and even brought Swift onstage during her VMA performance, putting the misunderstanding behind them.

2. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Following a string of Instagram photos with his then-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in 2016, Justin Bieber threatened to delete his account in response to followers who persistently abused Richie, drawing comparisons between her and his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Gomez commented on the post, "If you can't handle the hate, stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did." Bieber fired back, "It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love...I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope you all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes, I love my Beliebers." The exchange ended with Bieber temporarily deleting his account.

3. Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa

In her 2022 documentary My Mind And Me, Gomez referred to Swift as her 'only friend in the industry.' This comment did not sit well with Francia Raisa, Gomez's kidney donor, friend, and fellow actor, who commented 'Interesting' on an E! News post featuring the quote. Raisa later deleted the comment and unfollowed Gomez. When a TikTok video about the same went viral, Gomez commented, "Sorry, I didn’t mention every person I know." This sparked a backlash from fans who resurfaced old rumors about Gomez allegedly feeling tired of being 'indebted' to Raisa.

4. Natalie Portman and Jessica Simpson

Natalie Portman critiqued the media's contradictory expectations of women in a 2018 interview with USA Today. She mentioned how confused she was as a teenager when she saw Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying, "'I'm a virgin' while wearing a bikini." Simpson responded on Instagram and slammed, "As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in." She added, "I have made it my practice to not shame other women for their choices. In this era of Time's Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same." Portman clarified her intent, commenting, "Thank you for your words. I completely agree with you that a woman should be allowed to dress however she likes and behave however she likes and not be judged. I only meant to say I was confused — as a girl coming of age in the public eye around the same time — by the media's mixed messages about how girls and women were supposed to behave."

5. Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner

In 2019, Kaitlynn Carter announced her split with Brody Jenner and went on vacation with Miley Cyrus and other pals. Paparazzi pictures of Carter and Cyrus sharing a kiss went viral online shortly after Cyrus announced her split from Liam Hemsworth. Jenner alluded to the same in an ambiguous Instagram caption, which prompted his The Hills co-star, Brandon Lee, to comment, "Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out." Jenner replied, "Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon!" Cyrus clapped back, "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off. #HotGirlSummer," referencing a scene from The Hills: New Beginnings, where Jenner slept in his car after an argument with Carter.

6. Adam Levine and Lady Gaga

In 2013, Adam Levine criticized Lady Gaga's Art Pop music video, which features various famous artworks. He tweeted, "Ugh...recycling old art for a younger generation doesn't make you an artist. It makes you an art teacher." He added, "I unabashedly love writing and performing pop music for both myself and everyone around me. That's it. It doesn't need any extra sauce." Gaga responded with, "Uh oh guys, the art police is here." A few days later, Levine tweeted, "By the way, I'm NOT an artist. I sing in a band and I make music with my friends...while we're at it we should call the grammar police."