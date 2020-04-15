Kanye West Says He’s Voting In 2020 And ‘We Know Who I’m Voting On’

Kanye West, who has taken heat in the past for his vocal support of President Donald Trump, says that he’ll be voting in November’s presidential election, and “we know who I’m voting on.”

As Fox News reports, the infamous rapper says that he refuses to “be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color.”

West pushed aside the idea that he would vote a particular candidate because of his color or his socio-economic status. Instead, he’s voting based on the policies pushed by the candidates.

Currently, the presumptive Democratic nominee is Joe Biden, who moved to the head of the pack of candidates after his last opponent, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, announced that he was leaving the race.

That means that Trump and Biden will likely face off in a few months to win the election. West says he will follow in his parents’ footsteps and will do what he feels is right, not what he is told he should do.

West didn’t vote in 2016 and admitted that he wasn’t even registered to exercise his civic duty.

“I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on,” West said. “Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from.”

“They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on,” he declared.

He said that wants to be able to form his own opinion and doesn’t vote based on what others say he should. He has famously eschewed putting labels on himself.

The 42-year-old rapper visited Trump in the White House and faced backlash from his fans for proclaiming his support for the conservative leader. In October of last year, he and Trump chatted about prison reform, mental health, and tax cuts.

A month later, he told the world that he was changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire West” and urged black people not to vote for Democratic candidates, as The Inquistr previously reported. Earlier, he said that Democrats are trying to “brainwash” black Americans.

West has said that he wants to return manufacturing to the United States and claims that his clothing will be made in America. At the same conference, he told people that he was planning on running for president himself in 2024.