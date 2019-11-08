Kanye West Tells Black Americans Not To Vote For Democrats

Kanye West made headlines when he told black Americans in the U.S. not to vote for Democrats in the upcoming election. According to Page Six, the 42-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival to speak on a range of topics, from his plan to run for office in 2024 to the idea of changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire West.” During his rambling conversation, he said that people should not vote for liberal candidates.

“Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives. That’s not the power,” he said.

“The power is when I talk to my lawyer … I put on my trench coat and said, ‘We’re moving these factories to America, and that’s how it’s going to be’ — and it’s lovely,” he added.

The conversation with writer Mark Wilson and Yeezy shoe designer Steven Smith then shifted to West’s new Yeezy sneaker, which is made using algae. He informed the crowd that he moved his business headquarters to his rural ranch in Cody, Wyoming and that he plans to bring manufacturing back to the United States, North America, and South America. He explained that he sees his company as the Apple of Apparel.

West also spoke about his difficult year in 2016, during which he lost a deal with Louis Vuitton, was forced to cancel his music tour, and was checked into a hospital for exhaustion. In the same year, wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Politics were on the fashion mogul’s mind. During the same conversation, he told the crowd that he planned to run for president in 2024.

It appears Kanye West is very serious about running for president in 2024. pic.twitter.com/t45R3CfEjB — KFI AM 640 (@KFIAM640) November 8, 2019

“When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to definitely- yo whatchu all laughing at?” West said as the crowd laughed. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, in fact, I’m going to walk.

It’s not the first time West has attacked Democrats. In October, he said that Democrats are “brainwashing” black Americans. At the time, he urged people to vote for who they support and not based on skin color.

West also upset some fans after expressing support for Donald Trump and wearing a red Make America Great Again hat in public. He also visited Trump in the White House. There, he delivered a 10-minute speech that covered a range of topics, including prison reform and abolishing the 13th amendment.