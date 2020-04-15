‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Reacts To The Abrupt End Of Her Broadway Run, Talks Kyle Richards’ Fashion Show

Erika Jayne is discussing her time on Broadway and her co-stars' Fashion Week debut.

Erika Jayne was heartbroken to learn that her run as Roxie Hart and Chicago would be cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a pre-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills interview this week, Erika opened up about the abrupt end to her run on Broadway, admitted to losing a ton of weight while living in New York City and working on the show, and addressed Kyle Richards’ New York Fashion Week presentation, which will be showcased on tonight’s Season 10 premiere.

“I would have loved to finish my run. I miss Chicago,” Erika admitted on BUILD.

According to Erika, she made a lot of great friends and described her Chicago cast mates as a “lovely family.” So, when it came time to leave the Big Apple and head back to her home in Los Angeles, Erika was understandably said to say “goodbye,” especially when she didn’t have much of a warning.

“It was kind of sad to leave it unfinished in a way. But I can’t say enough about my time on Broadway,” she shared, adding that her time with the production was a really special treat.

After being asked if being on Broadway was a dream come true for her, Erika said she believed that appearing on the Broadway stage was every performers’ dream. She also said that her experience with Chicago was like no other and that there is nothing she could even compare to it.

During her time in the Big Apple, Erika lost a lot of weight and described herself as “so tiny” and “so thin.” However, while she was excited to continue on with her fitness once her run on Broadway ended, she hasn’t be able to hit the gym and said that she does not like to do workouts at home. In fact, she revealed she hasn’t even stretched.

As for Kyle’s fashion show last September, Erika said her co-star’s presentation was beautiful and noted that she and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars were lucky to have gotten the opportunity to walk in the fashion show with her.

“She has great designs,” Erika added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika confirmed on her Instagram page on March 12 that Chicago was being forced to shut down due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. In her post, she thanked the many fans who came to see her and said she will always treasure the experience.