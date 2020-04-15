Toni Braxton Says She And Birdman Will ‘Definitely’ Be Getting Married ‘This Year’

Toni Braxton recently shared that her engagement to Bryan “Birdman” Williams is still very much on.

The “Breathe Again” songstress and the Cash Money CEO have been private about their relationship since getting together in 2016. Fans of the couple have been suspecting that they’re no longer together since the two haven’t shared photos of each other on their social media pages. Neither Braxton or Williams have even discussed their plans to tie the knot in recent months. Williams proposed to Braxton back in 2018.

According to Madame Noire, Braxton decided to give some insight on her relationship with Williams when she appeared on Rick and Sasha Radio. Braxton confirmed to the hosts that she and Williams are in a good place in their relationship. She also shared that she will become Mrs. Williams in the near future.

“We are definitely going to do it this year,” Braxton shared during her Friday, April 10 appearance. “You know, we’ve gone back and forth with wedding dates. We had a great date, but then it was getting too big and we didn’t want a big wedding. Then we said, ‘Okay, we don’t want it too small.’ We’ve been trying to figure it out.”

Braxton also addressed why she and Williams refrain from providing details about their relationship to the public. She said following the couple’s rumored split back in January 2019, the two privately reconciled and their relationship is back on track, even though both parties ended up following each other after the message was posted. Braxton shared they both didn’t want to add more fuel to the issues they were having at the time.

“We’re a bit aloof,” Braxton said of her relationship. “You don’t hardly ever see us together. When we were out, there were a lot of people saying things and I’m kind of sensitive, I can’t deny it. So we just keep our business private.”

Braxton shared that having a relationship in the public eye was also difficult because of the opinions they faced on social media. She said the fact that people on social media make assumptions about their relationship based on what they hear was why she and Williams wanted to live a “quieter life” with one another. Braxton did, however, share a rare photo of the two of them together. In a photo that was obtained by The Shade Room, Braxton shared how happy she was to have Birdman by her side during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple looked cozy together, with Braxton wearing a black hoodie, her signature short hair and a makeup-free face. Birdman is right beside his fiancee in a white hoodie.